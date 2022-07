.@MetaQuestVR OculusQuest2 is the most successful #VR headset to date. With nearly 15mn units sold since its announcement at @facebook Connect 7 in Sep 2020, the Quest2 has contributed to massive growth in VR sales & consumer adoption🏆

👉VR Sales grew 97% in 2021 & 242% in 1Q22 pic.twitter.com/7dIe42FSo7

— Francisco Jeronimo (He/Him) (@fjeronimo) June 6, 2022