Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm. Breakdown is as follows:

PC-44

PS4- 1,965

Switch- 15

Xbox- 62

🔨♥️

— Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) July 30, 2021