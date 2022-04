So, we heard you heard… 🤷

‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum

— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022