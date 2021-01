Playstation 5: 3,4 Millionen Einheiten verkauft

Digitimes reports Sony shipped 3.4 mn PS5 in its first 4 weeks, highest ever for a PS.

They also say 2021 will see 16.8-18mn PS5 shipped after a supply stream ramp-up, with more units reserved for Asia from January.

