Der nächste Patch für den beliebten Hardcore Shooter Escape from Tarkov legt den Fokus vor allem auf Fixes.

Vorläufige Patchnotes sind für Fans des Hardcore Shooters Escape from Tarkov kein Novum. Auch, dass die Entwickler immer mehr Ziffern an die Patchbezeichnung hängen, um größere Meilensteine zu vermeiden, schockt längst niemanden mehr.

So sind die Entwickler vom Studio Battlestate Games inzwischen bei Patch 0.12.9.2 angelangt. Dieser liefert vor allem Bugfixes und Optimierungen. Neuen Content, Features oder gar einen Wipe sollten Spieler nicht erwarten. Wie viele weitere dieser „Mini-Patches“ bis zum Update 0.13 noch ausstehen, lassen die Entwickler ebenso offen.

Der Vollständigkeit halber sei erwähnt, dass die Patchnotes nur „vorläufig“ sind. Die ein oder andere Überraschung könnten sich die Devs also noch aus dem Ärmel schütteln, um die Spielerschaft bei Laune zu halten. Die bisher bekannten Patchnotes für Update 0.12.9.2 für Escape from Tarkov lesen sich wie folgt:

Fixed:

* The „Next“ button, which wouldn’t let players get to the main menu after a raid.

* Freeze on the unloading screen in the main menu after a raid.

* Some of the problems with spawning bots and players.

* Taking damage by players or bots who are using a stationary weapon.

* Bots flying in the air.

* Errors that made it impossible for players to exit the location with the car extract.

* An animation of checking the chamber, which was played for the observer if the player checked the mode of fire.

* Checking the chamber and firing mode, which did not work if the gun did not have a magazine.

* Drop in performance in areas with multiple crafts in the hideout.

* Possibility of spamming with notifications about friend requests.

* Incorrect voice lines for the „Scav Killed“ in BEAR 2 and BEAR 3 voices.

* Different volumes of breathing sound during a sprint for different characters.

* Some characters had no breath sounds after the entire stamina scale had been used up.

* The „Get items“ button, which was blocked until the game was restarted if the player had previously tried to collect a weapon with no space around it.

* Increased speed of movement in the crouch position in some conditions.

* Crafting skill progress points, which were not gained until the restart of the game.

* No sound of footsteps on metal stairs while moving sideways.

* The progress of the skill „Work with magazines“, was reset after leaving the raid.

* Incorrect calculation of the selling price and commission for the cultist knife.

* Some of the problems with clipping gear.

* Highlighting the option to report a player on mouseover.

* A contusion timer that showed the wrong time if a player was contused by multiple hits.

* Ability to delete the system chat with messages.

* Shooting, which did not work by pressing the LMB, if the key was previously reassigned.

* The ability to reload weapons in hands with magazines from a backpack and safe container through the context menu during a raid.

* Elite skill level bonuses that did not apply if the elite level was obtained while the player was in the hideout.

* The rain that came through some objects on „Woods“ location.

* Simultaneous play of multiple lines in the voice selection screen.

* Fixes for animations, mods and effects of some weapon models.

* Various bugs with collisions on locations.

* Various problems with culling on locations.

* Fixes to various bugs in the game interface.

* Various errors in the game client.

* Various localization edits.

* Various errors in the server performance.

Optimizations:

* Server optimization [iteration #2].