We recently closed our Bratislava studio. It was a mutual decision between management and studio leads, and we want to thank all team members for their contribution.

This decision won't affect the future dev. of DayZ, which will continue as outlined here: https://t.co/iXt1gntkTa pic.twitter.com/Ca6nKH4KcW

— Bohemia Interactive (@bohemiainteract) April 27, 2020