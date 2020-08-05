Die neue Season 5 von Call of Duty Warzone startet heute. Sie bringt Inhalte und Locations nach Verdansk.

Fans haben es schon lange vorausgesehen, jetzt ist es endlich soweit: Das Stadion in Verdansk öffnet seine Pforten für die Spieler. Außerdem könnt ihr jetzt das Bahnhofsgebäude betreten. Ein mächtiger Zug dreht zusätzlich seine Runden auf bereits in Season 4 hinzugefügten Gleisen. Hochäuser lassen sich zudem nun einfacher durch an den Außenseiten angebrachten zusätzlichen Zip-Lines erklimmen.

Dazu erhält Warzone die üblichen neuen Season-Inhalte: Neue Operatoren der Shadow Company, zwei neue Waffen, das ISO SMG und die AN-94 Assault Rifle. On Top gibt es natürlich auch wieder einen Season Pass, der euch über 100 Stufen neue Cosmetics freischalten lässt.

Wie alle Modern Warfare Updates bringt auch die neue Season 5 ein großes Ärgernis mit sich: Die Patch Größe. Knapp 48 Gigabyte Downloadgröße für diejenigen, welche nur das Free-To-Play Spiel Warzone installiert haben, etwas über 50 Gigabyte für alle, welche auch das Hauptspiel besitzen. Die Entwickler sind sich bewusst, dass diese Patch Größe wieder enorm ist, versprechen aber, dass das Spiel nach dem Download tatsächlich sogar weniger Speicherplatz benötigt als vorher. Die Größe des Patches komme nicht zuletzt daher, dass viele optimierte Assets erneut heruntergeladen und ersetzt werden müssten.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare ist ein Ego-Shooter des Entwicklerstudios Infinity Ward, der am 25. Oktober 2019 von Activision veröffentlicht wurde. Das Videospiel stellt den 16. Teil der Call-of-Duty-Reihe dar und ist für PC sowie für die Playstation 4 und Xbox One erschienen. Auch wir haben den Titel gespielt, unseren Testbericht dazu könnt ihr hier nachlesen. Der Battle Royal „Warzone“ Modus steht dabei kostenlos für alle Interessierten zum Download bereit.

Im Folgenden haben wir die vollständigen Patch Notes der Season 5 von Call of Duty Warzone gelistet, wie ihr sie auf der Homepage des Spiels finden könnt:

Playlist Update

Modern Warfare Ground War (Adding Verdansk International Airport) Blueprint Gunfight Search and Destroy Double Down (12v12) Face-Off (Livestock) Oil Rig and Harbor 24/7

Warzone BR Duos BR Trios BR Quads BR Solos Buy Back (previously called BR Solos Stimulus) Blood Money Quads Mini Royale Trios (Fast-paced Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk)



General Fixes

Added Weapon Inspect

Fix for an issue where store bundle images could get stuck on the previous bundle image when scrolling on PC

Fixes to prevent screen tearing

Fix for an issue where Price and Gaz occasionally lose their eye models while navigating various menus

Fixed a bug where, when the ‚Headshots Only‘ option is set in a custom game, the male Operator hitboxes aren’t functioning properly

Fix for an issue where the default scope on the Rytec AMR cannot be customized

Fix for a bug where Care Packages, Juggernauts, and Emergency Airdrops were not getting properly refunded to the player if getting the ‚Too many vehicles, refunding killstreak‘ message in a Custom Game

Stopping Power rounds are now preserved on dropped weapons

Added a brief decay period when transitioning from heavy footsteps (sprint, tactical sprint) to lighter footsteps (walk). This addresses players immediately becoming quiet upon slowing down from fast movements

Fixed a bug where the player’s choice of weapon fire and scope states were not being saved and restored after interacting with the Sentry Gun, Shield Turret, and Care Package

(We’ll have weapon tuning and other weapon adjustments in a future patch. Stay tuned for updates.)

Modern Warfare

Fix for invisible collision appearing in Barakett Promenade

Fix for a bug where the 23.0″ RPK Barrel was appearing broken in-game and in the Gunsmith menu

Fix for an exploit where players were able to give themselves unlimited ammo

Fix for an exploit using the Recon Drone and Care Package

The PKM – Bludgeoner will now gather ammo from any other PKM weapon

Fixed an issues where players were hearing the missed hit VO for the Precision Airstrike when right after calling it in

Added a VO line when a player’s High Alert warning is triggered

Fixed an issue where players could receive ‚wallbang‘ kills when shooting through players

Warzone

New Warzone loot items

Gulag weapons will now rotate every week between four sets total

Increased effective damage range for all semi-auto DMR and semi-auto Sniper Rifles

Increased effective damage range for the FR 5.56

Fix for a bug where the player’s physics could be controlled by the helicopter while they parachute out

Fix for an issue where players were unable to call in any Air Strikes

Fix for seeing invalid pings on the Heartbeat Sensor

Added new VO lines to warn players of enemy Recon Drones being called in near them (BR only)

Previously, the Most Wanted contract could respawn dead players. Now, it can respawn players in the Gulag in any state

Fix for the ‚Alive in Gas‘ challenge timer

PC