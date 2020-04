New patch incoming! EU matchmaking+servers go down at 3:30AM CEST on April 29 (local time), back up around 9AM CEST.

Also on April 29 (local time), NA matchmaking+servers start going down at 4:30AM PT. Back up at 10AM PT.

Ranked will be on when everything is stable. pic.twitter.com/jIWMIZ158K

— VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 28, 2020