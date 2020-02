Here is a look at cumulative global console shipments, launch aligned.

After 34 months on the market the Nintendo Switch has achieved cumulative sell in of 52.48m.

Due to the strong holiday period, the system is currently tracking ahead of PS4 and PS2, slightly behind Wii. pic.twitter.com/MT1iXXwyX0

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020