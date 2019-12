Maybe I was too tired I slept over this morning. I wanted to go see Last Christmas 1st thing in the morning but realized today was Christmas Eve. Me as an old man going to the theater by myself on this day? I changed my plan to stay in my office working on my next concept. pic.twitter.com/6dleNPEJmJ

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 24, 2019